Investor Alert! Great flipping potential. This home has great curb appeal and tons of potential! The outside is really nice with a level lot. Plenty of room for a garden in the back yard. The inside needs work. Flooring inside is mostly hardwood. Good floor plan with one bedroom, family room, kitchen, laundry and office on the entry level. Two bedrooms are on the upper level. Located in the Town of Rocky Mount and has public water/sewer and trash pickup! Most windows have been replaced. Newer 50 gal hot water heater and the electric panel has been upgraded to a 200 amp service. House has commercial size gutters with gutter guards and a cozy deck on the side. No heat source. Property passes ''AS IS.'' The two window A/C units do not convey.
3 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $53,300
