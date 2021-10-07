Investor Alert! Great flipping potential. This home has great curb appeal and tons of potential! The outside is really nice with a level lot. Plenty of room for a garden in the back yard. The inside needs work. Flooring inside is mostly hardwood. Good floor plan with one bedroom, family room, kitchen, laundry and office on the entry level. Two bedrooms are on the upper level. Located in the Town of Rocky Mount and has public water/sewer and trash pickup! Most windows have been replaced. Newer 50 gal hot water heater and the electric panel has been upgraded to a 200 amp service. House has commercial size gutters with gutter guards and a cozy deck on the side. No heat source. Property passes ''AS IS.'' The two window A/C units do not convey.
3 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $53,300
Related to this story
Most Popular
Every night after he closed up shop, Basil Hubble, a hard worker who had just started as a clerk for A&A Cash Market, would call the owner…
- Updated
Sitting down at the dinner table with Virginia Tech’s entire offensive line
A grand jury indicted him on more charges Monday.
Terry Carroll Martin was injured on Sept. 21 as she crossed a Dollar General Store parking lot.
Ferrum has not played a game since goalkeeper Cole Lipinski took his own life on Sept. 19.
Mary Huskey Palmer is charged with killing Arthur “Woody” Woodrow Palmer III.
A Pittsylvania County supervisor retaliated against the county’s former social services director after she gave a First Amendment-protected sp…
Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister’s arm twirl explained
It's that time of year for the notorious BMSB.
New indictments charge a Rocky Mount man with murder in the death of his 7-year-old step-grandchild as well as bring cases against two other m…