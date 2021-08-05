 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $59,900

*Attention Investors & Buyers Searching for a House to Renovate!* 3Bed/1Bath with Great Potential, Needs TLC & Updating! Kitchen offers Eat-In Dining Area, Open to Family Room. Enjoy Main Level Living, near All Town Amenities & Easy Access to Rt.220! Usable Yard, Storage Shed conveys to Purchaser. Property & All Structures sold ''as-is''.

