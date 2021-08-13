3 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $750,000

Great Investment Opportunity! 47.26 acres in a fast-growing area of Rocky Mount: Commercial or Residential Development Potential, Conveniently located near All Town Amenities. 500+ ft State Road frontage. Cable Internet High-speed. Public Water/Sewer connection available. 2 Structures currently on the property: 3Bed Home and 24x34 Garage/Workshop. {Property listed in MLS as Residential, Farm, Land, and Commercial} 2015 Appraisal $865,000 available upon request.