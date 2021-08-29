Spacious & affordable in the heart of Salem! Updated electrical, oversized and level lot, covered front porch and side patio are just some of the wonderful features this 2 story ''farmhouse style'' home offers. This home is also conveniently located to shops and restaurants, has off street parking, a large storage shed, and an eat-in kitchen.
3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $154,950
-
- Updated
