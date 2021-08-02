 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $167,995

3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $167,995

3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $167,995

ADORABLE 2 STORY HOME AND IT'S MOVE IN READY! WITH 1600 FINISHED SQUARE FEET, GET INSIDE AND GET READY FOR YOUR MOVE TO SALEM! RECENT UPGRADES INCLUDE A NEW WATER HEATER AND A NEW ROOF. LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN AND YOU LOVE THE PRIVATE BALCONY OFF THE BACK BEDROOM! LOCATED IN THE HEART OF SALEM WITH JUST A FEW MINUTE'S WALK TO THE GREENWAY. COME VISIT THIS COZY AND QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD. YOU MAY NEVER WANT TO LEAVE!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert