Charming Salem home. Walking distance to downtown amenities. ** Move-in ready**. Newly painted metal roof, vinyl siding, insulated replacement windows, new plumbing inside house, and updated 200 amp electric service. Freshly painted plus new floor coverings. Great deep level lot w/ off street parking. Covered front porch.
3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $169,700
