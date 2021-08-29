 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $172,500

Super Cute one level home in desirable South Salem! MOVE-IN READY! MOTIVATED SELLERS! Convenient location. ENJOY the creek views and catch a crawdad or two! RV Hook Ups! Floors recently redone, kitchen and bath upgraded. Indoor laundry room/attached storage added! Fenced in backyard with creek and plenty of yard space. (two storage buildings) Check this one out!

