3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $174,500

This one's a cutie with a lot of updates! Newer Pantry, Kitchen, HVAC and Carpet -all updated within the past 3 years! The fenced-in backyard compliments the large covered patio with direct access to a large storage building and nicely paved driveway. One Level Living in the heart of Salem!

