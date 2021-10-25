 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $179,900

3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $179,900

3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $179,900

Beautiful renovated single level home in the heart of Salem with gorgeous hardwood floors. Nice corner lot and a 24' x 11' detached garage, You want be disappointment when you come see this lovely 3 bedroom ranch. Nicely floored attic. Fenced in yard, Roof replaced in 2016. Gas heat and central air. Call your agent today

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert