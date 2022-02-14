 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $179,950

Welcome Home! Tour this beautiful one level home in the heart of Salem! Featuring 3 br/ 1. 5 baths, move-in ready with fresh paint throughout. Watch the deer graze each morning from your large fenced-in back yard. The neighborhood is perfect for taking a morning run or an evening stroll. The home is a short walk to the park and a convenient drive to hospitals, schools, shopping and everything Salem has to offer.

