3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $189,500

Step into your new home in the heart of Salem. This single level living home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms and is ready for its new owner. The large, flat backyard has a covered patio and large storage shed. Surrounded by a vinyl privacy fence, it is ready for outdoor living and warmer weather.

