 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $195,000

3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $195,000

3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $195,000

Ranch style home with mountain views perfect for first time home buyers or Investors. Large wooded fenced in lot on a dead end street. The .22 Acreage is behind the fence in the backyard. Carport was closed off and turned into a possible 4th bedroom. Some paint and updates would go a long way to make this the perfect home for a small family or first time home owner!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert