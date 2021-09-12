 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $215,000

  • Updated
REMODELED home BEAUTIFULLY done! 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath on the main floor. In addition, you will find a 3rd Bedroomand added full bath on the lower level. MANY updates on this home, refinished hardwood floors, new tile flooring, updated to central cooling, new stainless steelappliances. This home is just waiting for its new family to fill the walls with laughter and happiness.

