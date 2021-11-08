3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $240,000

This lovely home is located between Carilion Hospital (Roanoke) and VA Tech (Blacksburg) only 3/4's of a mile from I-81 access and a mile from Main St. in Salem. Over the past 15 years this 3 bedroom home has been totally renovated and updated. This includes new electrical, plumbing, & HVAC systems, architectural shingle roof, and a stainless steel chimney liner complementing the Vermont Castings wood burning stove. All floors have been resurfaced using ceramic or porcelain tile, LVT, refinished hardwood, & basement floor paint. The main floor bathroom features a cultured granite step-in shower. The kitchen features a Bosch dishwasher, vented range hood, and refinished original cabinetry. A nice sized work shop is located beneath the sun room. There is 7'X8' storage building, see more