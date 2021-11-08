This lovely home is located between Carilion Hospital (Roanoke) and VA Tech (Blacksburg) only 3/4's of a mile from I-81 access and a mile from Main St. in Salem. Over the past 15 years this 3 bedroom home has been totally renovated and updated. This includes new electrical, plumbing, & HVAC systems, architectural shingle roof, and a stainless steel chimney liner complementing the Vermont Castings wood burning stove. All floors have been resurfaced using ceramic or porcelain tile, LVT, refinished hardwood, & basement floor paint. The main floor bathroom features a cultured granite step-in shower. The kitchen features a Bosch dishwasher, vented range hood, and refinished original cabinetry. A nice sized work shop is located beneath the sun room. There is 7'X8' storage building, see more
3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $240,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hurst is on the ballot today, seeking re-election against Republican Jason Ballard.
Battered and bruised Virginia Tech football team falls to Boston College
His name is Jonathan Zinski, and he farms hemp in Campbell County. He's giving away more than 100,000 donated seeds throughout Virginia on Nov. 13.
A Montgomery County Electoral Board member said Friday that human errors were made during the relaying of early votes.
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The 2021 Hokies have been through the stages. Hope, disappointment, determination, heartbreak, frustration.
Radford police video: Hurst was driving on suspended license, said election sign incident was ‘hijinks’
The delegate was not charged with anything but wasn't allowed to drive away since his license was suspended.
Two new faces expect to join the Roanoke County School Board, and two incumbents kept their seats after Election Day 2021, according to unoffi…
A dust-up over seating was at the heart of a bar confrontation that escalated into a shooting last year, according to details shared in court.
Most of the cryptos actually have use (unlike meme coins).
Tyler Lee Foster was part of a group of would-be robbers who were met with gunfire that left one dead and another badly wounded.