3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $244,950

Pretty home in cul-de-sac, level & private backyard. Winter view of West Main Street in Salem. Great neighborhood & it is very quiet. Glass doors in dining room to deck. Vaulted ceiling in Living Room & Kitchen. Ceramic tile in Kitchen, bathrooms & foyer. Large Family Room in lower level has gas log fireplace & the 1/2 bath in basement has floor drain could make it a full bath. Wood floors in living room & dining room. Master bedroom has private bath. Eat in Kitchen. Kitchen table at large window overlooking the backyard. Cabinet in corner of kitchen will pass with house great for extra storage. New refrigerator couple years ago. 4 minutes from Main Street, Grocery Stores, Sheetz, Lots of Restaurants. 5 minutes to Salem High School, South Salem & Andrew Lewis Middle School. 2 minutes to