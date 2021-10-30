 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $249,950

Enjoy new construction with this charming 2 story in a conveniently located neighborhood, only a couple minutes from I81 and 419. Inside you'll find craftsman style touches via doors and windows, stainless steel applainces, granite counter tops, and more. Home similar to photos and should be completed within 60 days.

