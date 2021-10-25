3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $250,000

Welcome to this serene location between Carilion Hospital (Roanoke) and VA Tech (Blacksburg). A lovingly renovated cottage located in a delightful natural rural setting, but, still only a mile from W. Main St on the western outskirts of Salem. This three bedroom home has been totally renovated and updated, but, has tastefully retained much of the character of the original late 1950's home. Over the past 15 years the renovations have included an architectural shingle roof, stainless steel chimney liner to complement a prized Vermont Castings Intrepid II wood burning stove, all new plumbing, electrical, and HVAC systems. All floors have been resurfaced using ceramic or porcelain tile, vinyl tiles & planks, basement floor paint, and refinished hardwood. (please see additional remarks)