3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $261,700

This home has so much to offer! Location, lots of square footage and the ViEWS! Mountain views all around this home. A diamond in the rough looking for someone to show her love. Three bedrooms, 3 full baths, laundry on both levels. Great room with awesome sunroom and woodstove. Two great porches to relax on and plenty of space for all to enjoy.

