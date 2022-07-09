 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $269,950

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $269,950

One owner lovely home in like new condition. Stainless steel appliances, Granite countertops in kitchen. Laundry area in upper level. Unfinished basement with rough-in for future bath. Could also be a 4th bedroom or Rec Room in basement. Hardwood on entry level, carpet upper level. Close to Hanging Rock Golf Course.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert