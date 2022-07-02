One owner lovely home in like new condition. Stainless steel appliances, Granite countertops in kitchen. Laundry area in upper level. Unfinished basement with rough-in for future bath. Could also be a 4th bedroom or Rec Room in basement. Hardwood on entry level, carpet upper level. Close to Hanging Rock Golf Course.
3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $275,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Victoria Chuah is Miss Virginia 2022.
Companies in Maryland and Florida are purportedly trying to pay Genevieve Gwynne with three $1,800 checks drawn on banks in New York and Arkansas. Those banks are real, but the companies say the checks are phony. Gwynn doesn't understand why they would be sending her money at all. She suspects it's a scam.
James T. 'Tim' Callis' single-engine plane has just taken on fuel when it began circling back toward Ohio County Airport in a rural area of western Kentucky. An eyewitness was quoted as saying the plane then nosedived and crashed.
In his new function, which he’s set to start on July 11, the former Montgomery County schools superintendent will focus on the development and expansion of programs in the Wytheville, Roanoke and Harrisonburg, according to a recent announcement from enCircle.
'I think everybody knows who it is': Tech's QB coach relying on honest approach to starting competition
BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech quarterback Grant Wells set a high bar this spring.
Police are investigating the death of an 18-month-old boy who died after being left unattended in a vehicle for several hours. The boy’s father later committed suicide.
An unusual weather event rocked the Roanoke region and far beyond 10 years ago this week.
The ACC has approved a new scheduling model in football that will eliminate divisions and face all member schools home and away at least once every four years, details on what it means for Virginia Tech
The board of supervisors voted last week not to join the authority after much discussion and answers from county Attorney Stephen Durbin.
Guerra, who has been on the JMU staff for seven seasons, is a former Radford player and assistant coach.