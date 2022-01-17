3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $275,000

Downtown Salem Charmer! This 1920 home offers large rooms and classic features but also boasts a huge den addition perfect for entertaining. Three bedrooms upstairs with a large bathroom complete with separate shower and jacuzzi tub. Second full bath on main level. Formal living room with gas fireplace, large dining room. Recent upgrades include new windows, new metal roof, new furnace & heat pump (2021), fresh paint through most of interior & electrical upgrades. Detached garage (recently used as workshop) and second driveway with alley access. All she needs is cosmetic updates to make it yours! Walk to GW Carver, Andrew Lewis and downtown Salem. Zoned Commercial Business District, so residential and business allowed.