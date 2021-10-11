 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $284,950

This Brick Ranch features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Beautiful New Kitchen Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, Remodeled Bathrooms, Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room with Fireplace, Full Basement with room for expansion. Seller will have deck stained prior to closing. Sit on your deck and enjoy the beautiful mountain views.

