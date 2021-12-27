 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $299,990

Beautiful newly renovated home seated on 2.2 prime, flat acres of land. Master bedroom with connected bathroom and walk-in closet. Mudroom with custom built-in storage bench, and coat rack. Spacious living room with cozy fireplace. Full size kitchen with large pantry area just a few steps away. Carport with upper storage or office space. Multi-car garage next to home. Peaceful creek runs behind property to create your own getaway just out the back door.

