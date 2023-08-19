NEW CONSTRUCTION IN SALEM WITH NO HOME OWNERS ASSOCIATION. HOME FEATURES EAT IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES AND PANTRY. MASTER SUITE WITH HUGE WALK IN CLOSET, 2 ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS, COVERED FRONT PORCH, REAR 12 x 12 PATIO AND CONCRETE DRIVEWAY TO ALLEYWAY. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO SCHOOLS, LIBRARY, DOWNTOWN SALEM, ROANOKE COLLEGE, RESTAURANTS, PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION AND SIDEWALKS.