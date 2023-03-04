Beautiful new construction home with one level living, Cathedral ceilings located close to downtown tucked away in a quiet neighborhood but still close to Salem. Open floorplan with a great kitchen and Washer and Dryer at the entrance level make this the perfect home. The full walkout basement is ready for you to complete and double your living space. Plus the lower level is already plumbed for a full bathroom. Close to downtown Salem and the interstate. There is no place like home and you will want to make this home yours.
3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $339,995
