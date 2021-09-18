 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $349,000

Beautiful new construction of brick and vinyl with cedar accents features double car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, open kitchen and great room w/fireplace, laundry room and sitting room that opens to 8 x 12 patio. Yard will be landscaped with sod, tree in front yard and bushes along with stone retaining walls where necessary. Finishes include: ceramic tile shower, ceramic tile flooring in baths and laundry and engineered wood flooring throughout the rest of the home. Great room features gas log fireplace w/ceramic tile surround and custom mantle. Kitchen offers off-white AristoKraft cabinets with granite counter tops and ceramic backsplash--electric range, microwave and dishwasher. $300 POA contribution from Buyer at closing. POA covers mowing and snow removal.

