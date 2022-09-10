3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $409,000

MAJOR PRICE ADJUSTMENT ON THIS BEAUTIFUL NEW Construction patio home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, a 2 car garage and a deep lot! LVP flooring throughout and tile flooring (baths), laundry/mudroom off of the garage,. Check out the attached floor plans as this home has a very large master en suite with a walk in closet! Call listing agent for spec sheet with all the upgrades and additional information. This lot has a preserve adjacent to it, so no homes will ever be able to be built behind you! One of the best lots in the subdivision!