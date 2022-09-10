3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $409,000

MAJOR PRICE ADJUSTMENT ON THIS BEAUTIFUL NEW CONSTRUCTION patio home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with a 2 car garage and a deep lot! LVP flooring throughout and tile flooring (baths), laundry/mudroom off of the garage,. Master en suite has a walk in shower and walk in closet. Check out the floorplans attached! This lot has a preserve adjacent to it, so no homes will ever be able to be built behind you! One of the best lots in the subdivision! West Roanoke County - Glenvar Schools!