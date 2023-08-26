This beautiful custom built home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and is right in the heart of the Glenvar area of Salem.Completed in 2019, it offers an open concept floor plan with custom finishes throughout. The kitchen boasts granite countertops, custom cabinets, convenient bar area with stools and stainless steel appliances. Take advantage of the custom pet area (or storage ) discreetly tucked away in the family room. Upstairs features a large recreation room, office area and storage. Enjoy entertaining in the peaceful and beautifully landscaped backyard as the extended patio offers plenty of spacefor sitting and grilling. Truly a captivating home on a large corner lot.