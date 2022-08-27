3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $425,000

BEAUTIFUL NEW Construction featuring a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage and a deep lot! LVP flooring throughout and tile flooring (baths), laundry/mudroom off of the garage,. Call listing agent for spec sheet with all the upgrades and additional information. This lot has a preserve adjacent to it, so no homes will ever be able to be built behind you! One of the best lots in the subdivision! SELLER WILL PAY $5000 OF BUYER'S CLOSING COSTS!