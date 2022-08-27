3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $425,000

BEAUTIFUL NEW CONSTRUCTION featuring a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage and a deep lot! LVP flooring throughout and tile flooring (baths), laundry/mudroom off of the garage,. This lot has a preserve adjacent to it, so no homes will ever be able to be built behind you! One of the best lots in the subdivision! West Roanoke County - Glenvar Schools! SELLER WILL PAY $5,000 OF BUYER'S CLOSING COSTS!!!