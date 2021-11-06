3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $449,950

Estimated completion of this custom built home in Salem is Sept/Oct and if you act now you can choose all the colors and decor you want to make this house your perfect new home on one of the largest lots in the neighborhood. Builder has figured in hardwoods, tile, granite, stainless steel, and all the features you would imagine for this beautiful home to be! All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and should be verified by buyer or buyer's agent. Keys and possession to be given to buyer after recording.