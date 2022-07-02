3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $499,000

Quality Custom Built Craftsman Style Home in West Salem, One Owner, One Level Living with 2000 Sq Ft on the Main Level & an additional 1100 Finished Sq Ft on the Upper Level (Plumbed in the wall for a 3rd Bath), Beautiful Large Kitchen Features SS Appliances, Granite, Gas Stove, Easy Close Cupboards & Drawers, Undercounter Lighting & More, Attention to Detail with Smooth Walls Throughout, Engineered Composite Flooring, Cathedral Ceiling, Covered Front Porch, Rear Screened Porch, Fenced Yard, Large Lot adjacent to a preserve so that no one can build behind this home, Convenient location to Shopping, Restaurants, Green Hill Park, Only 30 Minutes to The New River Valley Area.