3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $515,000

This beautiful custom built home is a perfect example of rural comfort. Sitting on a 2 acre wooded lot this well-maintained home offers an entry level primary suite with large walk-in closet. Two-story great room with stone gas log fireplace, open to the eat-in-kitchen with stainless appliances. Dining room, large breakfast area, entry level laundry and a half bath. Upper level offers two bedrooms with second full bath, sitting area and a overlook walkway of great room with storage. The paver breezeway attaches the large two car garage with pull down stairs to attic storage. Newly added outdoor entertainment area with fire pit. The unfinished basement with 9 foot ceilings offers plenty of room to expand an even room to add an additional bedroom. Xfinity high-speed Internet Available.