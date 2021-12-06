3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $549,950

Beautiful Custom Built Home on 4.33 Acres in the Heart of North Salem just minutes away from Roanoke College, Restaurants and Shopping. Sitting on a partially Wooded Lot in a very Private Setting. Cape Cod Style, featuring 3 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths with Main Level Master Suite. Gourmet Kitchen w/gas Stove, Breakfast Nook. Large Dining Room and beautiful Living Room with Gas Fireplace. Crown Molding throughout. Lots of Hardwood Floors, nice Tile and fresh Paint. Scenic Country Front Porch opens to a gorgeous Patio with a built in outdoor gas fireplace. Large Back Deck from maintenance free Trex planking.