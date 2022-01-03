3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $599,500

Breathtaking mountain views and a stunning 3 bedroom 3 1/2 bath custom built all brick home with library/office-what more could you ask for!! Features include a sunken great room with a gas log fireplace, kitchen with breakfast area, formal living room and formal dining room on the 1st floor as well as the 1st floor master en suite with an extremely large master bath (tub and walk in shower), large master closet all of these rooms overlook the mountain ranges! Palladium windows, large deck area and patio also capture the mountain views! All the appliances are Jenn Aire (approx 2 years old), public utilities, beautiful hardwood floors on entry level, exquisite front door, large upstairs bedrooms have walk in closets, zoned heating and air and so much more! See floorplans&see addtl info