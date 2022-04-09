 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Shawsville - $379,000

Surrounded by rolling hills and pastures for miles, feel the stress melt away in the peaceful setting of this 3 bed, 2 1/2 bathroom home. Built in 2019, this gorgeous 1800+ sq ft home features solid surface flooring throughout, lots of windows to take in the beautiful views and abundance of natural light, a stunning custom kitchen with stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash, covered front and back porches to enjoy the views, and tons of storage in the walk-in attic. Upstairs features a spacious primary bedroom with a large closet and an en-suite with double vanity sink, along with two additional guest bedrooms and another full bathroom. Centrally located only minutes from Eastern Montgomery public schools, I-460, I-81, Christiansburg, and Salem, this home is a must see! Call to schedule an appointment to see this charming home today!

