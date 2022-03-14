3 Bedroom Home in Thaxton - $309,900

*COMPLETELY RENOVATED FARMHOUSE AND NEW ADDTION ADDED IN 2014! This home is beautiful and has 1.8 Acres and features 3 Bedrooms, 2 full baths & over 2,700 sq feet of pristine living space. Also features hardwood floors throughout, wonderful original wooden staircase/banister, & large oversized rooms. Kitchen has new cherry cabinets, farmhouse double sink, granite countertops & stainless appliances. The main level includes a spacious bedroom w/Fireplace, dining room, front parlor room & family room off of kitchen. Upstairs is 2 large BR's, walk in closet & full BA & also features original tin roof, wrap around porch. Seller added solar panels in back field approx 2 1/2 years ago. Chicken coop. Heat pump & wood heat w/heatolater