Beautifully maintained secluded ranch home situated on 3.1 acres with mountain views. If you are looking for an open floor plan then this is your home! Large kitchen island with granite counters, deep farmhouse sink large pantry, and commercial size refrigerator. The main bedroom includes a generous walk-in closet, jetted tub, and double showerhead shower. The backyard is fenced in with rear access to the home through the large mudroom.