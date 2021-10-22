 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Thaxton - $650,000

* Priced well below tax assessment!* Get in before it gets gone! Beautiful 165 Acre farm w/ great fencing and cross-fencing. Spectacular views of Peaks of Otter. Set up for cattle. Privacy with farmhouse and all accessory buildings. Has pond and year-round water. Tax assessed at $828,600. * Being sold ''as-is'' w/ no seller inspections/repairs. Potential purchasers may do inspections within 5 business days to gather personal information.

