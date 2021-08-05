 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Thaxton - $89,900

Great investment property or first time home buyer. Spacious living room open to dining area that's open to kitchen with lots of cabinetry. Master with large bath with dual vanity and linen closet. 2 other bedrooms on other side of home with hall bath. Separate laundry that leads out to deck overlooking the 3.5 acres of wooded views.

