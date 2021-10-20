3 Bedroom Home in Troutville - $1,750,000

This exquisite French Chateau, custom built home sits on 46 acres of pastoral countryside. With an expansive stone patio overlooking a 5 acre pond and 180 degrees unobstructed views, the home features a beautiful copper roof, reclaimed timber beams, a gourmet kitchen, and wet bar. The elegant entryway opens up to a great room with soaring ceilings and custom hand painted walls. The home also offers a hot tub and exercise room, and 4 well-appointment bedrooms. With a first floor master bedroom and home office this property has everything you need in one place. It is luxury uncompromised in the heart of the Virginia Blue Ridge Mountains.