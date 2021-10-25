Updated Charming brick ranch with front porch in the Blue Ridge area near the new Colonial Elementary School, it features 3 BR, 1.5 bath. Living Room, Eat-In Kitchen, deck on main level. Downstairs has a full unfinished area to create whatever you would like. New carpet, fresh paint inside. L:ot is close to an acre. Nice yard and deck great for entertaining and family gatherings. Great home, great neighborhood, great schools all in Beautiful Botetourt!
3 Bedroom Home in Troutville - $245,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
BLACKSBURG — Call it a moment of not-so-stunned silence.
As of Wednesday, the health department identified 44 cases with at least 26 hospitalizations and one death in the hepatitis A outbreak at three Famous Anthony’s locations in the Roanoke Valley.
Virginia Tech LB Dax Hollifield addresses fan base’s growing frustration with the team.
Some have improvised dwellings with rugs, furniture and potted plants.
Virginia Tech’s season isn’t over, and neither is Justin Fuente’s tenure as coach in Blacksburg. It only feels that way.
The Oregon company announced that it would be closing its tasting room in downtown Roanoke at the end of the year.
A federal judge put pointed questions Tuesday to an insurance company that has not paid a claim filed by Carilion Clinic, which says it lost m…
- Updated
As Syracuse celebrated the game-winning touchdown pass with 19 seconds to go, fans chanted "Fire Fuente."
Time running out? Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente not ‘going down that road’ after latest loss
A "Jeopardy!" answer/question about a famous saying sent me searching.