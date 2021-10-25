3 Bedroom Home in Troutville - $245,000

Updated Charming brick ranch with front porch in the Blue Ridge area near the new Colonial Elementary School, it features 3 BR, 1.5 bath. Living Room, Eat-In Kitchen, deck on main level. Downstairs has a full unfinished area to create whatever you would like. New carpet, fresh paint inside. L:ot is close to an acre. Nice yard and deck great for entertaining and family gatherings. Great home, great neighborhood, great schools all in Beautiful Botetourt!