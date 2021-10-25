3 Bedroom Home in Troutville - $279,900

What a Wonderful Private Property with 1.76 Acres! So Close-In, but you feel like you are tucked away in Nature! Cozy Well Maintained Home, SS Appliances Convey, Nice Updated Kitchen Cabinets, Hardwood Floor, High Quality Metal Roof, Deck off Living Room, Patio on Lower Level, Fully Fenced Back Yard and a Separate Side Yard that is Fenced as a Dog Area, Fire Pit Area, Swing Set Conveys, Storage Shed, Garage can be converted to a Double Car, New Water Heater, HVAC Serviced this Year, Convenient Location - Only Minutes to Daleville or to access I-81, Low Botetourt Taxes!