3 Bedroom Home in Troutville - $425,000

Beautiful log home tucked away in the mountains. This 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home is a great get-away retreat or a quiet family home. This home is located on 6.02 acres with a fenced in garden area, dog lot and chicken coop. The main floor offers a din-in kitchen, living area with a gas log fireplace and cathedral ceilings, laundry and a master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet. On the upper level, there are two more bedrooms, a full bathroom and a small sitting area overlooking the main living space. The basement is partially finished with a full bathroom, a wood stove and a potential 4th bedroom. House conveniently located with in 20-30 minutes of Daleville, Roanoke, Salem, & New Castle.Close to Tinker Cliffs, McAfee's Knob, Dragon's Tooth, Carvin's Cove & National Forest