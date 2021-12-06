3 Bedroom Home in Troutville - $439,000

One-Level Living in Botetourt! This home sits pretty on 1.7 Acres with Privacy & Picturesque Views of Farmland & Mountains, Sunrises & Sunsets from every window, front porch, and Patio with built-in grill, seating & firepit. Inside is all freshly painted throughout and features Refinished Hardwood Floors & New Carpet in Bedrooms. New Gas Furnace & AC 2021 & New Roof 2016. The Huge Master suite walks out to ta lovely Sunroom with Patio access. 2 Spacious Guest Rms, X-Large Kitchen with Island, Walk-in Pantry & Breakfast area; Dining Area/Great Rm & Gas Fireplace, Laundry Rm & 2-car Garage also on Entry. 9' Ceilings, 8' tall Fiberglass Entry door with sidelights, Arched Windows, Plantation Shutters...Full Basement with end-walkout offers tons of storage, rough-in for bath, water softener