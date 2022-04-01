3 Bedroom Home in Troutville - $675,000

Welcome to a truly unique find in Botetourt County. This Williamsburg inspired custom built home has had years of happy memories, and is ready to make many more! This home features a spacious kitchen featuring a butcher block island, JennAir range, tons of cabinet space, and a wonderful breakfast area to share time with loved ones. It also features a large formal dining room, and inviting living room to make the most of family time. Head up the beautiful staircase to bedrooms connected by a Jack and Jill bathroom. A private master bedroom suite with large bathroom and a much desired walk in closet. The basement has additional living space that could be used as an office, library, or just some extra space to get a way from it all!