3 Bedroom Home in Troutville - $830,000

Premier property in the Valleys hottest location, tranquility and beauty abound upon entering this first time offered gated estate set on over 6 acres. Close to country clubs, shopping and dining, this exceptional property truly offers it all. Custom built ranch in 1998, with spectacular views, generously sized rooms with 9ft ceilings throughout and a mixture of hardwood and marble floors. The designer kitchen is well appointed with high end stainless appliances, and granite counter tops. A whole house generator with an 500 gallon propane tank, fiber optic internet, recently replaced roof and mechanical , and all brick home sit on a parklike grounds with unprecedented views. A 30x40 heated garage sits nearby for use as you wish.