3 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $124,950

THIS 3 BEDROOM, 1 FULL BATH SINGLE LEVEL HOME IS SITUATED ON A WELL MAINTAINED, LEVEL, CORNER LOT IN CENTRAL VINTON. HERMAN L. HORN AND WILLIAM BYRD SCHOOLS. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED JUST BLOCKS AWAY FROM MANY AMENITIES THAT DOWNTOWN VINTON HAS TO OFFER! HOME TO BE SOLD ''AS-IS''. HOME INSPECTIONS WELCOME FOR BUYERS INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY.